Flames' Sam Bennett: Not fit to play
Bennett (upper body) will not be in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jackets, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Bennett has 12 goals and 26 points in a bottom-six role with the Flames this season. Both he and Sean Monahan (illness) are out, giving the team a thin forward group.
