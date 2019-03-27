Flames' Sam Bennett: Not playing Wednesday
Bennett will not play in Wednesday's meeting with the Stars, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
The Flames will have adjusted lines in the contest, but Bennett will be out for the fifth time in the last six games. James Neal, Sean Monahan and Austin Czarnik will serve as the third line. Bennett's next chance to re-enter the lineup comes Friday versus the Ducks.
