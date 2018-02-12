Bennett recorded a power-play assist in a 3-2 victory over the Islanders on Sunday.

The power-play point was Bennett's first since Jan. 11, and the 21-year-old has been quite cold lately, only notching four points (two goals, two assists) in his last 20 games. That doesn't takeaway from the fact that Bennett has loads of potential, but with Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in front of him on the left wing depth chart, he'll likely remain in a third line role the remainder of the season. Still, Bennett has been seeing fairly steady power-play time on the second unit since December, but his streaky play limits his offensive upside -- he's gone five games without recording a point on five separate occasions in 2017-18.