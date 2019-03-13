Bennett scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Devils.

Bennett was far from the biggest contributor in this one, as Johnny Gaudreau had six points and Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm tallied four each. His goal helped the Flames come back from a 3-1 deficit in the second period, and his helper on Derek Ryan's first goal in the third period ignited a six-goal final frame. Bennett is up to 12 goals and 14 assists in 68 games this season, skating mostly on the third line with a little power-play time to boost his value.