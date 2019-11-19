Play

Bennett (upper body) is now considered week-to-week, Wes Gilbertson of Postmedia reports.

Bennett had already been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Colorado, but it appears he'll have to sit out beyond Tuesday as well. This injury is the latest speed bump in what has been a disappointing campaign for the fourth overall selection from the 2014 draft, as Bennett has just five points through 20 appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories