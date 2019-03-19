Flames' Sam Bennett: Officially game-time decision
Bennett (upper body) is officially a game-time decision Tuesday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Speculation after practice was that Bennett would not play in Tuesday's game, but head coach Bill Peters did not confirm Bennett or Sean Monahan (illness) would be out after the morning skate. If he does return, Bennett will likely skate on the third line with Mark Jankowski and Austin Czarnik.
