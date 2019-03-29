Flames' Sam Bennett: Out again Friday
Bennett (upper body) is not ready to return and will miss Friday's contest with the Ducks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
He's nearing a return, as coach Bill Peters indicated the forward will play on the road barring any setbacks. That pins Bennett's return to either Sunday versus the Sharks or Monday against the Kings. After Friday, Bennett will have missed six of the last seven games.
