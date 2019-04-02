Flames' Sam Bennett: Out remainder of Monday's game
Bennett has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Kings.
The team did not provide any specifics on the injury but look for more details to emerge in the next day or so. Bennett had missed seven of the last eight contest due to an upper body injury and there's a good chance those issues resurfaced out on the ice Monday. For now, consider the 22-year-old as day-to-day.
