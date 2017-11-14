Bennett recorded a goal and an assist during Monday's 7-4 win over St. Louis.

It's easy to forget that Bennett is still just 21-years-old, so after going 15 consecutive games without finding the scoresheet to start the season, recording a goal and two helpers through the past two outings is an encouraging turnaround. He's unlikely to climb into a top-six role or skate with the No. 1 power-play unit as long as Calgary stays healthy, but if he can build on his recent momentum, Bennett owns the potential to deliver serviceable fantasy numbers in deep settings.

