Bennett notched an assist and four hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Bennett had the primary assist, laying off for defenseman Mark Giordano's second-period tally to bring the Flames within a goal. Bennett signed a two-year bridge deal in July, so it's up to the 23-year-old to prove his value now -- since a 36-point rookie campaign, the forward has failed to reach the 30-point mark in three straight seasons.