Bennett notched a pair of assists and a team-high six hits in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Bennett helped out on tallies by Mark Giordano and Brett Ritchie in the contest. The 24-year-old Bennett has racked up five assists in his last four games. He has 12 points in 38 contests overall, matching his point output from 52 appearances last season. The Ontario native has added 67 shots on goal, 79 hits and 19 PIM in 2020-21.