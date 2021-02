Bennett scored a goal on three shots, doled out two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Bennett provided a quick response to Quinn Hughes' opening tally in the second period. A pass from Johnny Gaudreau allowed Bennett to net his second goal in his last four games. The 24-year-old forward has three points, 21 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-5 rating in 13 appearances. Bennett may have some appeal in DFS for his grit, but he's been an inconsistent scorer so far.