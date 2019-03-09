Bennett (undisclosed) participated in full practice Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Bennett exited in the third period of Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Coyotes, but the unrestricted practice session bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday versus the Golden Knights. If he is good to go, he should remain on the third line with Mark Jankowski and Austin Czarnik.

