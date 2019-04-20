Bennett registered an assist and nine hits in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Bennett was one of the best Flames' skaters in the series with a goal and four helpers, but he alone could not save them from a 4-1 series loss. He added 25 hits, 16 PIM and nine shots in the series. Bennett is an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent this summer, and he'll likely be due a raise after earning $1.95 million this year. The fourth overall pick from 2014 has never had more than 36 points in a season, which came in 2015-16, his first full NHL campaign.