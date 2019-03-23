Flames' Sam Bennett: Projected to sit Saturday
Bennett (upper body) was not present at Saturday's morning skate, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Bennett battled an upper body injury last week before returning Thursday versus the Senators, but he was unable to complete the contest. If he does sit out Saturday's matchup with the Canucks, James Neal (lower body) figures to slot into the left wing position on the third line.
