Flames' Sam Bennett: Provides an assist
Bennett had an assist during Saturday's 5-3 win over Chicago.
Bennett provided an assist to help Calgary see their way to victory over Chicago. It was the second assist of the year for Bennett as the winger now has four points in 15 games.
