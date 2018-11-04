Flames' Sam Bennett: Provides assist
Bennett had an assist during Saturday's 5-3 win over Chicago.
Bennett set up Michael Frolik at even strength to help Calgary see its way to a victory over Chicago. It was the second assist of the year for Bennett, as the winger now has four points in 15 games.
