Bennett scored a goal on two shots and added four hits with two PIM in Monday's 3-0 win over Toronto.

Bennett opened the scoring 3:55 into the game, depositing a loose puck after Toronto goaltender Michael Hutchinson was unable to squeeze a point shot. It's been a trying season for Bennett, but he has managed to light the lamp three times in his last nine games after going his first nine tilts without a goal. He got an opportunity to skate on Calgary's top line Monday with Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan and it paid dividends for Bennett and the Flames.