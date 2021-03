Bennett (undisclosed) recorded two assists in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens.

Bennett didn't miss any playing time with the injury, which kept him out of Tuesday's practice. The 24-year-old forward skated on a line with Josh Leivo (two goals) and Derek Ryan (two assists) -- the trio accounted for all of the Flames' offense. Bennett is up to six points, 43 shots on net, 15 PIM and 45 hits in 24 contests.