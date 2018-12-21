Flames' Sam Bennett: Ready to rock
As expected, Bennett (upper body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay.
Bennett is expected to return to a prominent role Thursday following his two-game absence, skating on Calgary's second line and second power-play unit against the Lightning. The 22-year-old winger has notched five goals and 10 points in 33 contests this campaign.
