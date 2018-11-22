Bennett scored a goal and an assist with four PIM, three hits and two shots on net in a 6-3 victory against the Jets on Wednesday.

It's been a very rough start to this season for Bennett, so it was great to see him post his first multi-point night of 2018-19. He had two goals and four points in the first 19 games, but in the last three contests, he's doubled his total in both categories. Despite troubles scoring, Bennett stayed fantasy relevant with 36 PIM in 22 games and a 65.0 faceoff win percentage. But that success won't continue at the dots, and although he chipped in more sin bin time Wednesday, a vast majority of his PIM (24 of his 36 minutes) have come in two games. Bennett needs to start scoring with regularity to stay in fantasy lineups.