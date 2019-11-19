Bennett (upper body) will not be in action for Tuesday's clash with Colorado, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Bennet will miss his second straight game due to his upper-body injury. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was bogged down in a six-game goal drought during which he managed a meager one assist. Despite the slump, the Ontario native continued to feature on the power play and should retake his spot once given the all-clear.