Bennett (undisclosed) practiced with the Flames on Sunday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Bennett missed Saturday's practice, but he's back in action without limitations Sunday. The 24-year-old centered a bottom-six line flanked by Derek Ryan and Joakim Nordstrom. With Elias Lindholm and Sean Monahan set as the Flames' top two centers, Bennett may have to settle for a depth role this season. The 2014 fourth overall pick registered 12 points over 52 games with the Flames last year.