Bennett (upper body) racked up a goal and an assist to complement a game-high seven hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout home loss to the Lightning.

You couldn't tell from Bennett's busy night that he'd been bogged down by an upper-body injury that caused him to miss the previous two games. Of course, this was just the second multi-point game of the season for Calgary's first-round pick (2014), who logged 17:10 of ice time in the narrow loss.