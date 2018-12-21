Flames' Sam Bennett: Returns with a bang
Bennett (upper body) racked up a goal and an assist to complement a game-high seven hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout home loss to the Lightning.
You couldn't tell from Bennett's busy night that he'd been bogged down by an upper-body injury that caused him to miss the previous two games. Of course, this was just the second multi-point game of the season for Calgary's first-round pick (2014), who logged 17:10 of ice time in the narrow loss.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...