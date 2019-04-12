Bennett (upper body) registered a power-play assist), three shots and four hits in 9:56 during Thursday's 4-0 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Bennett's ice time was 3:21 lower than his season average after he missed the majority of the last two weeks of the regular season. He may not be at full fitness right now, but the Flames are often flexible with their forward usage, which may mean limited opportunities for Bennett. As a third-line winger with minimal power-play deployment, he likely won't be a factor for fantasy owners.