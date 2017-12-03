Bennett potted a pair of goals in Saturday's loss to the Oilers.

Bennett is finally heating up and now has five points during a three-game point streak. While he's shooting the puck more right now, Bennett's play this season has been so inconsistent that it's hard to know whether he'll keep it going or just cool right off. The 21-year-old is currently skating in a third-line role and has managed just eight points (three goals) through 26 contests. Until he produces offense consistently, we recommend holding off on adding him to your roster.