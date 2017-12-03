Flames' Sam Bennett: Scores twice in loss
Bennett potted a pair of goals in Saturday's loss to the Oilers.
Bennett is finally heating up and now has five points during a three-game point streak. While he's shooting the puck more right now, Bennett's play this season has been so inconsistent that it's hard to know whether he'll keep it going or just cool right off. The 21-year-old is currently skating in a third-line role and has managed just eight points (three goals) through 26 contests. Until he produces offense consistently, we recommend holding off on adding him to your roster.
More News
-
Flames' Sam Bennett: Two assists Thursday•
-
Flames' Sam Bennett: Misses practice as precaution•
-
Flames' Sam Bennett: Picks up two points Monday•
-
Flames' Sam Bennett: Still looking for first point•
-
Flames' Sam Bennett: Logs just 11:58 of ice time in loss to Sens•
-
Flames' Sam Bennett: Inks two-year extension•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...