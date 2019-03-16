Bennett isn't among the lines for Saturday's game against the Jets, a sign he's likely dealing with an issue of some kind, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Bennett's absence results in the Flames rolling with just 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the contest. The fourth-year winger has tallied 26 points through 69 contests this season and needs just one more down the stretch to top his output in either of the last two seasons. Michael Stone will dress as the seventh defensemen Saturday.