Flames' Sam Bennett: Scratched Saturday
Bennett isn't among the lines for Saturday's game against the Jets, a sign he's likely dealing with an issue of some kind, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Bennett's absence results in the Flames rolling with just 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the contest. The fourth-year winger has tallied 26 points through 69 contests this season and needs just one more down the stretch to top his output in either of the last two seasons. Michael Stone will dress as the seventh defensemen Saturday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...