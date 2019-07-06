Flames' Sam Bennett: Seeking arbitration
Bennett filed for salary arbitration Friday.
Bennett recorded 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) over 71 games last season. The 23-year-old has played in at least 70 games in each of the last four seasons -- including 81- and 82-game seasons in 2016-17 and 2017-18, respectively -- and has seen significant time on the power play unit. It's highly likely that both parties will agree on a new salary before the arbitration hearings.
