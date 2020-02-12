Play

Bennett (illness) is expected to be sidelined against the Kings on Wednesday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Prior to coming down with an illness, Bennett registered three points in his previous six outings, along with seven shots, 13 hits and two blocks. At this point, Bennett may be hard pressed to get back over the 25-point mark for a fifth straight season considered he has just nine points so far.

More News
Our Latest Stories