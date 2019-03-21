Bennett (upper body) will be in the lineup for Thursday's meeting with the Senators, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Bennett was out for a pair of games after making an early exit from Friday's 5-1 win over the Rangers. The third line forward has 26 points in 69 games, and will return alongside Mark Jankowski and Austin Czarnik in the contest. Facing the Senators may make it worth it to reinsert the 22-year-old into fantasy lineups in deeper formats.