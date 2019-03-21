Flames' Sam Bennett: Set to rejoin lineup Thursday
Bennett (upper body) will be in the lineup for Thursday's meeting with the Senators, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Bennett was out for a pair of games after making an early exit from Friday's 5-1 win over the Rangers. The third line forward has 26 points in 69 games, and will return alongside Mark Jankowski and Austin Czarnik in the contest. Facing the Senators may make it worth it to reinsert the 22-year-old into fantasy lineups in deeper formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...