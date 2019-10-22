Flames' Sam Bennett: Shelved Tuesday
Bennett (lower body) won't be in the lineup versus Washington on Tuesday, but could return for Thursday's matchup with Florida, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Bennett will miss his second game due to his lower-body issue, but the fact that he was able to skate bodes well for a return Thursday. The 23-year-old winger notched two points, 15 shots and 20 hits in nine games prior to getting hurt and will likely top out in the 25-30 point range. In his stead, Andrew Mangiapane (undisclosed) figures to return from a two-game absence of his own.
