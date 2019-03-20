Flames' Sam Bennett: Should play Thursday
Coach Bill Peters is "optimistic" that Bennett (upper body) will be ready to return Thursday against Ottawa, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Bennett has missed Calgary's last two games due to an upper-body injury, but he was never expected to be held out long term. Confirmation on the 22-year-old winger's status against the Senators should surface prior to puck drop.
