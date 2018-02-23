Flames' Sam Bennett: Shows well in road win
Bennett compiled a goal and an assist along with three hits in Thursday night's 5-2 road win over the Coyotes.
Most teams have been wreaking havoc on the lowly Coyotes these days, and fantasy owners need to see a lot more of this from Bennett. He's collected only seven points (four goals, three assists) since the calendar turned to 2018, which is particularly disappointing because he's been included on the man advantage, averaging 1:32 of ice time in that spot. At any rate, he'll look to build upon his last outing in Saturday's home contest against the Avalanche.
