Bennett (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Stars, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Bennett will miss his second straight game, leaving the Flames with just 11 healthy forwards since James Neal (lower body) is out as well. The team will start seven defensemen and Dalton Prout will enter the lineup. Bennett will set his sights on Thursday's game versus the Lightning.

More News
Our Latest Stories