Bennett (foot) had four PIM and three hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

Bennett accounted for two of the five penalties the Flames took in the contest, although his latter misbehavior was offset by MacKenzie MacEachern's roughing minor. Bennett should have no lingering ill effects from a blocked shot in Thursday's game versus the Devils, but the third-line winger has just five points in 18 games this year.