Flames' Sam Bennett: Still looking for first point
Bennett was held off the scoresheet again during Thursday's 2-1 win over the Penguins. He still hasn't registered a point this season.
It's been a discouraging start for the 21-year-old forward, and Bennett's fantasy value has completely plummeted. He scored a respectable 36 points -- 18 goals -- as a rookie in 2015-16, but has recorded just 13 tallies and 13 helpers over 94 games since. At this point, it's probably best to avoid Bennett in all seasonal settings.
