Flames' Sam Bennett: Stops scoring skid
Bennett snapped a six-game scoring drought with his 10th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.
The goal came on six shots as Bennett had his best performance of February so far. While he has only 21 points in 53 games, Bennett's primary value comes from registering 95 hits, despite not having one Saturday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...