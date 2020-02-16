Flames' Sam Bennett: Strikes twice in first period
Bennett scored a pair of goals and added two hits in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Blackhawks.
Bennett kept things close with his pair of first-period tallies, but the Blackhawks ran away with the game after a four-goal second period. The 23-year-old forward took a turn at center with Derek Ryan (illness) unavailable, and Bennett showed some chemistry with wingers Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube. Bennett now has 11 points, 68 shots and 87 hits in 42 outings.
