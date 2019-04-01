Flames' Sam Bennett: Suiting up Monday
Bennett (upper body) will make his return to the lineup for Monday's road clash against the Kings, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Bennett hasn't seen game action since March 21, but will finally make his return to the ice. In 70 games this campaign, the 22-year-old has produce 26 points. The Flames are resting a few key forwards, including Mikael Backlund and Matthew Tkachuk on Monday, so Bennett could see an uptick in ice time.
