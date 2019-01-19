Flames' Sam Bennett: Tallies three points
Bennett scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-4 victory against the Red Wings on Friday.
Known more for hitting, this was Bennett's first game with multiple goals and at least three points in more than three years. Bennett actually has three goals in the last three contests, which is a lot considering he only has nine goals the whole season. He has nine goals and 18 points with 86 hits in 47 games.
