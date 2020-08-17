Bennett scored two goals Sunday, one on the power play, and added a power-play assist during the Flames' 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 4 of their first-round series.

All his scoring came in the second period as Calgary built a 3-2 lead, but a leaky defense eventually caused the team to squander it. Bennett hasn't made much regular-season impact after being the fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft, but the 24-year-old is having the run of his career this postseason, scoring five goals and seven points through eight games so far. With the series now tied 2-2, Bennett will look to stay locked in for Game 5 on Tuesday.