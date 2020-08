Bennett scored a power-play goal on five shots and added seven hits in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Bennett was briefly the hero for the Flames, with his tip-in from Elias Lindholm's shot tying the game at four late in the third period. Jamie Oleksiak scored 2:09 later to put the Stars ahead for good. It's still another quality outing for Bennett, who has three goals, a helper, 34 hits and 15 shots through six postseason appearances.