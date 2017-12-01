Bennett dished out two helpers in Thursday's 3-0 triumph over the Coyotes.

Bennett took advantage of this favorable matchup, assisting on a pair of goals scored by Matt Jankowski. The 21-year-old forward looked just fine after missing Wednesday's practice as a precaution and now has six points in his past 10 games after going without one in his first 15 appearances to start the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories