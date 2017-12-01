Flames' Sam Bennett: Two assists Thursday
Bennett dished out two helpers in Thursday's 3-0 triumph over the Coyotes.
Bennett took advantage of this favorable matchup, assisting on a pair of goals scored by Matt Jankowski. The 21-year-old forward looked just fine after missing Wednesday's practice as a precaution and now has six points in his past 10 games after going without one in his first 15 appearances to start the season.
