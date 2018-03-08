Flames' Sam Bennett: Two-point effort Wednesday
Bennett scored a goal and an assist while adding three shots, three hits and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.
He now has 10 goals and 25 points through 68 games on the season, modest numbers for the 21-year-old, and he's only hit the scoresheet twice in the last 10 games -- although both were multi-point efforts. Bennett is in his third full NHL season, but as yet he hasn't begun living up to his draft pedigree as the fourth overall pick in 2014.
