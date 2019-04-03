Bennett (upper body) is not expected to be available for Wednesday's game versus the Ducks, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Bennett exited Monday's contest versus the Kings early after taking another knock in his first game back from a previous injury. Coach Bill Peters said at the time that he would play again before the end of the regular season. If that holds true, he would draw into the lineup Saturday against the Oilers.