Bennett (undisclosed) didn't get in on the offense, but picked up six PIM and three hits in a 6-3 win over the Golden Knights on Sunday.

Bennett had a pair of minors after a kerfuffle early in the second period, and he ended up skating 12:25 in the game, lowest among Flames forwards. The third-liner ended up no worse for wear after leaving Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Coyotes early, but he may have found his way in to coach Bill Peters' dog house for taking too many penalties.