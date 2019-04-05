Flames' Sam Bennett: Will miss Saturday's finale
Bennett (upper body) is out for Saturday's game versus the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Coach Bill Peters said that players who are able will play Saturday, but those who are banged up or ill will be out, and the former designation applies to Bennett. He has missed eight of the last 10 games, and was unable to complete both contests he appeared in. This appears to be a precautionary move, as Bennett will be ready for the first game of the playoffs, per Danny Austin of the Calgary Sun.
