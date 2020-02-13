Bennett (illness) will rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game against the Ducks, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Bennett's return will boot Tobias Rieder from the lineup. Even so, Bennett's absence from the power play, career-low ice time (12:47 per game) and lack of production (nine points in 40 games) all point to minimal upside from a fantasy standpoint.