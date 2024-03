Morton agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Calgary on Monday. The contract will begin with the 2024-25 season.

Morton just wrapped up his final season with Minnesota State University, racking up 24 goals and 10 assists in 37 games. The forward will link up with AHL Calgary on an amateur tryout agreement for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign before getting a chance to secure his NHL debut next year.