Honzek was selected 16th overall by the Flames in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Honzek is a big, strong winger with a laser shot. He skates well for a big man, protects the puck in possession and is highly coachable. He's not going to dazzle with the puck, but Honzek has good hands and feel for the game. And he already has enough detail in his game to project as a responsible shutdown guy on the PK. With his shot, compete and responsible game, Honzek will get every opportunity on the second line in Calgary and sooner rather than later -- 6-foot-4 guys already flashing pro-level skills move up fast. Worst case, Honzek is a dominating two-way player on the third line who dabbles on PP2 and scores goals.